One week into school year and COVID cases appear to be on the rise in Santa Barbara Unified

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-In person classes began last week in the Santa Barbara Unified School District but school board meetings are still virtual due to public comments made via Zoom.

Tonight board members expect to hear more about COVID cases that are are said to be on the rise.

Multiple sources say that is the case.

The news comes one week after a small group of vaccine and mask opponents rallied outside the school board meeting.

For a link to watch the Santa Barbara Unified School Board meeting visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tW--CLlm5p0

We will have more on education and COVID tonight on the news.