SLO County reports 129 new weekly coronavirus cases, including 9 Delta variant

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the county.

On Monday, the public health department reported 129 new coronavirus cases over the last week, including nine cases of the highly-transmissible Delta variant.

“The Delta variant spreads more quickly and easily than other strains of COVID-19, but we each have the power to stop its spread here in SLO County,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Get vaccinated, wash your hands often, and get tested if you experience symptoms of COVID-19. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, it’s essential that you wear a mask indoors.”

Three SLO County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including one person who is in the ICU.

Borenstein says those who are not vaccinated are at a much greater risk of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing serious symptoms and health complications.

The California Department of Public Health recently reported that 99.95% of more than 20.4 million fully vaccinated individuals have not become ill from COVID-19.

The vaccines are safe, free and readily available for anyone who wants to receive one.

For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases and to find COVID-19 vaccine resources, visit EmergencySLO.org.

Although both Ventura and Santa Barbara county public health departments are recommending everyone to wear masks indoors, San Luis Obispo County has yet to make a similar recommendation.