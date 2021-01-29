Ventura County reports first juvenile coronavirus death

Coronavirus

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - A 15-year-old boy is the first juvenile to die from coronavirus complications in Ventura County.

The public health department reported the teen's death on Thursday, along with 14 other deaths.

According to the Ventura County Star, 15-year-old Braden Michael Wilson of Simi Valley died of coronavirus complications. According to a GoFundMe page established by the boy's family, Wilson had a rare disease that made him particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Wilson's death was reported by the Ventura County Star and other Los Angeles-based news stations earlier this month. It can take several weeks or even months for the county public health department to confirm whether or not a death is coronavirus-related.

Ventura County has reported nearly 600 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. This is the first death reported in someone less than 18 years old.

Santa Barbara County reported its first juvenile COVID-19 death, a Santa Maria resident, on Dec. 18.