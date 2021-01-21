SLO County reports largest number of coronavirus deaths in single day

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County saw a new single-day record for coronavirus deaths on Thursday. According to the county's public health department, 11 new coronavirus deaths were reported.

These 11 new deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 151. The public health department says these people were between the ages of 60 and 100.

"This is the highest number of deaths we have reported in a single day and it pains us. Our hearts are with their loved ones today," the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said on Twitter. "This is yet another reminder that we must do everything we can to #StopTheSurge and protect each other."

A death is considered to be coronavirus-related when a death certificate is processed that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take several days to weeks to confirm.

SLO County health officials are urging residents to take proper precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing while in public and staying home except for essential activities.

In addition to these 11 deaths, San Luis Obispo County recorded 172 new coronavirus cases. To see a complete breakdown of these cases, click here.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department also clarified on Thursday, that a tweet sent out by the public health department reported four new deaths on Wednesday. That tweet should've said five new deaths, the public health department said. The correct total of deaths was reported on our website and on air, despite the error.