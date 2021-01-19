SLO County offering free rides to vaccine appointments

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department and two local transportation services are partnering to provide no-cost rides to anyone receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

San Luis Obispo County has opened vaccinations up to people 75 years of age and older. Now the county will help those get a lift to their appointments.

People who have signed up to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can get a free ride through either RTA Runabout or Ride-On Transportation.

You can call RTA Runabout at 805-541–2544 or Ride-On at 805-541-8747 to schedule a trip.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit the State of California's vaccine information page.