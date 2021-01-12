SLO County reports 4 more coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County reported four more coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday.

These latest deaths bring the county's COVID-19 death toll to 115. Of these total deaths, 77 have been reported since Dec. 1.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said these latest deaths were among people between the ages of 70 and 100.

SLO County health officials are urging residents to take proper precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes wearing face coverings and practicing physical distancing while in public and staying home except for essential activities.

The health department is also reminding everyone about the prevalence of pre-existing conditions.

"Remember, about half of us have a familiar or pre-existing medical condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness," the public health department said on Twitter.

San Luis Obispo County also reported 498 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. For a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County, click here.