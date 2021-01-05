Public Health Officer calls COVID19 situation “dire” in Santa Barbara County

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said the county is seeing the effects of Thanksgiving and he called the situation "dire" for the first time since the pandemic began.

He said he was at a loss for other words.

"I honestly don't know what to say anymore. Many people are blatantly disregarding all warnings. There is a lot of traveling and mixing and mingling and not wearing masks or keeping a distance away. I understand that people are tired of the pandemic, however, denial of the facts only makes things worse"

Dr. Ansorg said the county will not know the impact of recent holiday behavior for a couple of weeks.

He said hospitals are "booked" with only a handful of bed lefts, putting other forms of crisis care at risk.

Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso has been watching for trends. She said there have been outbreaks among people who work in agriculture, retail, administration, health care, and cleaning.

In response, the county has added testing locations in Santa Maria and Isla Vista. There were also existing locations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Goleta. She advised people to register for appointments online at sbphd.org.

Do-Reynoso said yesterday was the worst day so far based on the number of deaths, cases, hospitalizations. She announced 7 new deaths, six of them yesterday, along with 456 new cases.

The county is not meeting the thresholds needed to relax the stay-at-home order.

More than half of the 16,775 vaccine doses the county has received have been administered. They hope to ramp up those numbers by giving 350-500 vaccinations a day and eventually 1,000 a day in February.

So far the recipients have been front line workers and care residents.

Dr. Ansorg also said the new variant has not shown up locally, but it is in the state and could impact prevention measures.

Do-Reynoso called those measures the 4 Ws. She said people should Wear masks, Wash hands, Watch their distancing and Wait to gather.

This update and those to follow will remain on Zoom to be safe and more efficient. Ansorg and Do Reynoso joined the zoom calls from their offices after receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

Weekly county COVID19 updates will now be held on Fridays.

We will have more on Tuesday's briefing and what infectious disease doctors are saying about the more contagious COVID19 variant tonight on FOX11 News at 10 and NewsChannel 3-12 at 11p.m.