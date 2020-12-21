COVID-19 testing demand surging along the Central Coast

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — New COVID-19 cases in California are spike. The third wave of confirmed cases have skyrocketed since November 1, when there was 3,635 a day. On December 16 California hit a record of 60,941 new confirmed cases.

Along California’s Central Coast, COVID-19 testing is becoming more difficult to find. State-run testing facilities in Goleta and Santa Maria don’t have any availability.

The earliest appointments are on December 24 in Grover Beach, Nipomo, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. The earliest appointments in Santa Barbara County are in Buellton on December 27. In Ventura County, Oxnard has few appointments on December 22, then nothing until December 28.

There is more availability in Kern County at the Wasco and Arvin locations.

Visit here to make an appointment for a state-run free COVID-19 test.