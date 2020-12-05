Stay-at-home order to begin Sunday night in Southern California

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The state's Public Health Department has announced that the regional COVID-19 Stay Home Order will begin throughout Southern California Sunday night at midnight.

This order comes after the ICU capacity in the Southern California region - which encompasses San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and numerous other counties - dropped below the 15% threshold on Friday.

#SantaBarbaraCounty has been notified that the Southern California Region has fallen to 13.1% ICU capacity meaning the Regional Stay-at-Home Order will take effect locally. The Order will be effective at midnight on Sunday, 12/6/20. MORE: https://t.co/jteRk5sdhI #StopTheSurge — SBC Public Health (@SBCPublicHealth) December 5, 2020

After starting early Monday morning at 12 a.m., the Regional Stay Home Order will be in effect for three weeks, running through the Christmas holiday.

As a reminder, this order instructs Californians to stay at home as much as possible to limit mixing with other households and spreading COVID-19.

It allows access to (and travel for) critical services and allows outdoor activities to preserve Californians’ physical and mental health. This limited closure will help stop the surge and prevent overwhelming regional ICU capacity.

During this Stay Home Order, the following sectors will be closed for the full three weeks:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos, and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries, and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

The following sectors will need additional COVID-19 safety modifications as well as 100% masking and required physical distancing:

Outdoor recreational facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted. Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Shopping centers : Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

: Allow indoor operation at 20% capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Hotels and lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only. Restaurants: Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery.

Allow only for take-out, pick-up, or delivery. Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. Places of worship and political expression: Allow outdoor services only.

Allow outdoor services only. Entertainment production including professional sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

Lastly, the following sectors are allowed to remain open during the Stay Home Order when a remote option is not possible with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including 100% masking and physical distancing:

Critical infrastructure

Schools

Non-urgent medical and dental care

Child care and pre-K

Governor Gavin Newsom announced this regional Stay Home Order on Thursday during a press conference.

There, he announced that San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties would be lumped into the "Southern California Region" along with Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

The state then determines the region's ICU capacity by adding up available ICU beds at hospitals throughout the designated region.

For more information about the order, visit the state's website here.