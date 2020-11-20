Public Health officials warn families to play COVID-safe this Thanksgiving in hopes of reopening schools next year

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 update focused on educating the community about the statewide curfew that begins Saturday night.

County leaders urged people to celebrate Thanksgiving differently this year, now that the county is back in the Purple Tier.

Although Santa Barbara County numbers seem to be doing better than neighboring counties, they are seeing case spikes that could soon lead to an increase in ICU cases.

Contract tracing has linked many new cases to Halloween and simple dining out gatherings.

“A lot of people are not realizing that gathering is when you get together with those outside your immediate household, so it could be two people, it could be five people. Two weeks ago I read boys that indicate a gathering of five good friends having lunch and they all end dinner together," Van do-Reynoso, public health director.

Supervisor Gregg Hart says code enforcement teams will be following up with educational warnings at first, citations could follow.



In addition, Dr. Fitzgibbons said school plans in January must be based on case rates at that time.

She supports a safe return and what people do now can impact those in-person learning decisions.