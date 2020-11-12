Cal Poly encouraging students with no in-person commitments to go home early

Coronavirus

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly administrators are encouraging students with no in-person commitments to consider going home early as COVID-19 cases continue to rise on campus.

Cal Poly Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey shared on social media Thursday that students who were able to return to their permanent residences for the upcoming academic break should consider making the move now. Humphrey said the university is providing resources to help.

"Consider leaving town early. If you are asymptomatic, have all virtual courses and no in-person commitments (such as a job), you may want to consider voluntarily returning to your permanent residence at your earliest convenience. University Housing recently sent residential students instructions about the early check-out process. Moving bins will be placed around the residence halls to help if you choose to leave," Humphrey said in a letter to students that was shared as a Facebook post.

Humphrey also encouraged students to get tested, either on campus or off campus, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms, is urged to contact the campus health department.

Students who opt to stay on campus over break are asked to self-quarantine.

To read Humphrey's entire letter to campus, click here.

Cal Poly has seen a startling rise in coronavirus cases, with hundreds of positive tests throughout the student body. The rise in cases has pushed San Luis Obispo County on the brink of being forced to move backwards in the state's reopening plan.

San Luis Obispo County is currently in the state's "Red Tier," signifying that coronavirus cases in the community are considered substantial. If forced to move back into the "Purple Tier," San Luis Obispo County could see restrictions at some local industries. San Luis Obispo County has until next week to lower its new case rate, or run the risk of a significant delay in reopening.