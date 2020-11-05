San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department addresses the rise in cases

San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - There was a big uptick in the daily Covid-19 cases Thursday. There were 74 new cases announced, the most in a single day since August.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says many active cases are among Cal Poly students living off-campus who are gathering without proper safety precautions.

Of the 74 new cases in that 24-hour period, 37 of those are in the city of San Luis Obispo, and seven are among Cal Poly residents living on-campus.

Cal Poly is also increasing testing among off-campus students who are in the Greek community and in the neighborhoods where clusters of cases have been identified.