Santa Barbara County COVID death toll reaches 128 after two new deaths reported

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recorded two new coronavirus deaths on Friday.

According to public health officials, both people were residents of Santa Maria. One person was between the ages of 50 and 69 with underlying health conditions.

The other was over 70 years old who did not have previously reported medical conditions. This person was however associated with a shared living facility that is experience a coronavirus outbreak.

These latest deaths bring the county's death toll to 128.

A death is counted as a coronavirus-related death when the public health department receives a death certificate that lists COVID-19 as the cause of death or a significant factor in the death. The process can sometimes take days or weeks to verify.

Santa Barbara County reported 26 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 9,944.