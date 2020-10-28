Employee at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - An employee at the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman, a contract employee assigned to the juvenile hall notified the Santa Barbara Probation Department about the positive test.

The probation department said the employee experienced symptoms and was tested at a drive-up testing site.

Several other employees who were in contact with this employee are also being tested. Tests of other contract employees have come back negative, the probation department said.

Contact tracing revealed that no minors at the juvenile hall were exposed.

The Santa Barbara Probation Department has implemented a management plan to address the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes temperature checks and health screenings prior to entrance at the facility and employees are all told to stay home if they are feeling ill.

The Probation Department says it remains "focused on and responsive to the mental and physical well-being of youth and staff during this challenging and stressful situation, and are taking steps to ensure their wellness."

