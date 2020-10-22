Santa Barbara County records new coronavirus death

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department recorded a new coronavirus death on Thursday. It's the County's 120th death attributed to the disease.

This person was a Santa Maria resident who was between the ages of 50 and 69. The public health department says this person had underlying health issues and was associated with an outbreak at a congregate living facility.

Santa Barbara County Public Health has been dealing with an outbreak at skilled nursing facility in Santa Maria which has seen the deaths of multiple people, although it is unclear if this latest death is directly related to the same facility.

A death is considered to be a coronavirus death when a death certificate is received that lists COVID-19 as a the cause of death or a significant contributing factor in the death. The process can take days to weeks to verify, public health said.

Santa Barbara County recorded 27 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. For a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County, click here.