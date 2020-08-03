New electronic system speeds up COVID-19 test notifications in Ventura County

Coronavirus

OXNARD, Calif. - COVID-19 test result notification has been sped up by a new electronic notification system.

One test done on Friday afternoon at the Oxnard College drive-thru test site led to a Sunday morning email and instant message notification.

Before the system was in place it took much longer.

The free tests are available to anyone, but essential workers and people who believe they have been in contact with someone who has the virus are given priority.

The Oxnard location is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays.

No insurance is necessary.

People who drive up are asked to swab both nostrils and then place the swab inside a test tube that is sent to nearby lab.

For more information visit www.venturacountyrecovers.org or call 211.