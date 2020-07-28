Tips for staying healthy during COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The message from health care professionals has been clear for months: The best way to keep from getting COVID-19 is to stay physically distant, wear a mask, and wash your hands.

Doctors will also tell you there are things you can begin doing today that will improve your overall health and potentially reduce your risk of severe illness.

Tonight on your local NewsChannel we will hear from a family doctor who specializes in stress reduction, and a certified specialist in oncology nutrition. They offer simple tips on managing stress, eating healthy foods that boost the immune system, and easy ways to exercise while staying physically distant.

Watch tonight at 6 and 11 p.m. and more will be posted here this evening.