Santa Barbara County reports additional coronavirus-related death; 33 deaths total in county

Coronavirus

Santa Barbara County is reporting 32 deaths in total. The county is not including one death from the Lompoc prison that is included in our totals.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County reported its 33rd coronavirus-related death on Wednesday.

This person was in their 50s and their permanent residence was outside of the county, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends grieving the loss of their loved one,” said Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg.

In addition to this latest death, the county reported 89 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,412. 334 of those cases are considered active. 4,046 people are considered recovered.

