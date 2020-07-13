Orcutt barber reacts to Governor Newsom’s new order for closure

Coronavirus

ORCUTT, Calif. - Hair salons and barber shops are among those ordered to close in Santa Barbara County due to their potential to spread the virus. Businesses are reacting to the announcement Monday.

This is part of Governor Newsom's efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus as the number of cases continues to spike in the county and across California.

Beacon Barber Shop is an institution in Orcutt. The only time it's closed since 1963 was earlier this year because of the pandemic, and now they will close again because of Governor Newsom's new order.

The owner, Kevin Pischke, said it makes him nervous for both the business and his staff.

The pandemic has already severely affected his revenue. He feels that their shop took every precaution possible to make sure nobody would get sick.

"We've had to make a ton of modifications just to not only buying equipment and protective gear, but just the way we run our business," said Pischke. "Our business has been on a walk-in only basis basis since 1963. We've had to switch over to appointments which has dramatically affected our flow in our business as well as our revenue."

The barber shop also implemented temperature checks at the door. They bought and handed out masks to customers.

The barber shop took out one of the four chairs, so that the other three could be spaced more than six feet. This has also meant they have three barbers working at a time instead of four.

On Monday, Pischke is making calls to customers with appointments to cancel. He wishes he could tell them when they will reopen again, but the governor has not said when that might be.