Residents react as Santa Barbara plans for open beaches during July 4th weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a tie vote during Tuesday's Santa Barbara City Council meeting, the city will keep beaches open for the 4th of July holiday weekend.

The reaction from locals is mixed, with many concerned about large crowds and groups driving up from Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, which both decided this week to close their beaches this weekend.

Cases in Santa Barbara County are also rising, leading the County Public Health to close bars again beginning Wednesday.

“I was actually very shocked and disappointed,” community resident and activist Christina Pizzaro said of the city deciding not to close its beaches. “I think the duty of the leadership here should be to the residents… We don’t even know what the impact will actually be.

“I think that we need to take care of people’s lives and not take care of people’s picnics.”

The city is planning to add extra enforcement of health guidelines this weekend, with additional law enforcement, lifeguards and Parks and Recreation staff stationed at beaches to enforce physical distancing.

The city also cancelled all 4th of July events, including the annual fireworks show. Barbecues will be banned on the sand and adjacent grass areas, as will hammocks and tents.

