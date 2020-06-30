More than 80 percent of farmworkers at Oxnard housing facility test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

OXNARD, Calif. - The outbreak of COVID-19 in an Oxnard farmworker housing facility is now linked to 176 positive cases.

The outbreak was first reported Monday by the Ventura County Public Health Department.

On Monday 95 cases were reported among the farmworker community that lived at the facility.

On Tuesday, that total jumped to 176 with 11 additional cases pending. There are 216 people in total that stay at the facility.

Public health officials say each positive test has occurred in people in their 20s or 30s who are currently experiencing only mild symptoms.

Anyone who has tested positive is being told to remain at the facility under isolation with care from health professionals. People that have tested negative are being provided hotel rooms, the public health department said.