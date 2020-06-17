Santa Barbara County reopening put on pause after spike in hospitalizations

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County is putting a pause on reopening efforts.

Gregg Hart, Chair of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, confirmed to our newsroom Wednesday that the county is putting a hold on reopening because the state is concerned about the rising number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

This means nail salons, tattoo parlors, massage services and other personal care industries that were expected to reopen this Friday will have to continue waiting for the green light to reopen.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a press conference on Monday that the state is closely monitoring and working with 13 counties, including Santa Barbara County, to address areas of concern.

The state said the increased rate of hospitalization in Santa Barbara County is related to cases in the north county region that are attributed to community transmission due to gatherings, workplace and household transmission, nursing facility outbreaks, and an increase in community testing.

Hart told us the county will reassess the situation next week and determine the next course of action. It's currently unclear what will happen if these hospitalization totals continue to rise.