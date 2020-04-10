SB County Public Health faces growing outbreak at Lompoc prison

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health announced 17 new coronavirus cases Friday, six of which are from the ongoing outbreak at a federal prison in Lompoc.

According to County Public Health, ten inmates are hospitalized, with two in the intensive care unit. At least one staff member is hospitalized.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, 45 inmates and 14 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Lompoc prison.

“It is of great concern,” Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said. “It’s a very densely populated, small parcel of real estate.”

County Public Health says it is working with the prison, talking at least twice a week and helping with resources. The prison also receives resources from the federal government.

Public Health is testing prison staff members. It is also planning to set up a small, makeshift hospital at the prison, if necessary, in case the prison's caseload surpasses available space at local hospitals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.