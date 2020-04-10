Doctor’s office protocols for patient visits during COVID 19; here’s what you need to know

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Doctor's offices now have set protocols patients must follow to be seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We spoke with physicians from local medical groups to find out what those are.

If you have an appointment at your local doctor's office, be ready to practice social distancing and show up wearing protective equipment.

“Currently the SB County Public health is recommending that anyone that comes into any medical office have a mask on,” said Dr. Scott Robertson, M.D. from Dignity Health Pacific Coast Health Centers.

But if you don’t have a mask, don’t worry, local offices will still help.

“If a patient shows up without a mask we can provide that for them,” said Dr. Robertson.

The goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“All licensed facilities in Santa Barbara County do temperature screenings as well as a short questionnaire,” said Dr. Robertson

Gloves are not mandatory and you should expect to answer some questions.

“Regarding symptoms, fever, cough. Any upper respiratory symptom. Obviously the travel questions are still being asked,” said First CA Physician Partners Dr. Eric Colton.

"Or if you know you have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19,” said Robertson

Doctors use their best judgement to decide whether it's safe to see a patient in person. But when appropriate, they prefer electronic visits over the web.

“Problem is a huge majority of patients with COVID-19 exposure may be asymptomatic. They are really the ones we are concerned with,” said Dr. Colton.

Dr. Colton says all medical staff will be wearing masks. He also has predictions for the future of how we greet each other.

“This may be the end of handshaking when we greet people. And it may turn out it's not insulting to not shake someone's hand but a huge benefit,” said Colton with a laugh.