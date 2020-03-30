One Custody Deputy, one SB County Sheriff’s Deputy test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriffs Office announced that one Custody Deputy and another Sheriff's Deputy are recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Custody Deputy, who works at the Main Jail, last worked on Thursday, March 26. The following day, a member of the Custody Deputy's family tested positive for the virus, so the rest of the family decided to get tested.

The Custody Deputy was on regular days off while awaiting the test results and received a positive result for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29.

In an unrelated incident, another Sheriff's Deputy, who last worked patrol on Wednesday, March 18, began experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms on Thursday, March 19. The Deputy did not return to work and got tested on Thursday, March 26. The positive test result came on Monday, March 30.

Both the Custody and Sheriff's Deputy are resting at home at this time.

On Sunday, the Sheriff's Office reported two other deputies also tested positive for the virus and are isolating at home.

The Sheriff's Office said that the Public Health Department helped determine that no additional staff or inmates need to be isolated as a result of these positive coronavirus cases.