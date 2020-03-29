Two SB County Sheriff’s Deputies test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that two Sheriff's Deputies are recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The first deputy was assigned to patrol in the Santa Maria area and last worked patrol on Saturday, March 21. The deputy began feeling sick on Sunday, March 22, with COVID-19 related symptoms.

The deputy was tested for the virus on Monday, March 23, and began self-isolation. They received positive results for COVID-19 from Public Health on Friday, March 27.

The second deputy that tested positive had ridden in a patrol car with the first deputy and began to experience COVID-19 related symptoms on Friday, March 27. That deputy left work, got tested for the virus, and went home to self isolate on the same day.

On Saturday, March 28, the second deputy received their positive COVID-19 results.

The Sheriff's Office said it has been working closely with SB County Public Health to evaluate any potential risks there may be to other staff or the public.

The Office said it did a follow-up and traced back each of the deputies' contacts with the public and their coworkers in order to identify any possible exposures. No additional people were identified or recommended to self-isolate by Public Health.

The Sheriff's Office said that they remain committed to the safety of the public and keeping the peace during this trying time.