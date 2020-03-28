Local fashion designer and businesses come together to make mask for health care professionals

Coronavirus

SANTA MARIA, Calif.-

At a time of crisis the local community is coming together.

Fashion designer and owner of The Brest Vest, Ellie Kelley, is putting her skill set to use.

“This weekend we are going to be making over 100 masks between me and 7 other sewers,” said Kelley.

The group is making the mask for health care workers during shortages due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It's in my skill set to help so I was excited to be able to help in my community,” said Kelley.

Local businesses like Birch Fabrics are pitching in.

“Given the situation there is really nothing I can do about the economy and the economic factors that are impacting me but what I do have is the fabric,” said the owner of Birch Fabrics Cynthia Mann.

Miner's Ace Hardware in Grover Beach also donated other supplies.

“The mask are doubled sided with a pocket so that you can insert extra filtration and Miner's gave us some air filters so we can protect the mask even more,” explained Kelley.

Mann said she is moved by how the community has shown up for one other during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The community outreach has been incredible and people are so generous and kind and willing to share their time,” said Mann.

The group hopes to have 200 to 300 mask completed by Monday.

“We are going to give 80% of the mask to hospital's here through the nurses, they are going to distribute them,” said Ellie.

The remainder will go to health care home workers.