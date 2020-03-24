Santa Barbara County COVID-19 cases now 24

Coronavirus

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - There are now 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County.

The latest numbers were released during a news briefing with representatives from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and other agencies.

19 of the confirmed cases are currently in quarantine at home and one person is in the hospital. Four people are considered full recovered.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said most people have obeyed the health officers order, but there have been some instances of people violating the order. Brown said people may be arrested for violating the order.

Brown said arrests and jail bookings have declined significantly since the order went into place. Domestic disputes have seen a slight increase, Brown said. Brown said the jail roster is at the lowest it has been since he has worked for the department. The jail is working to release some lower level offenders to continue to bring that number down.

The jail is also giving all incoming inmates temperature tests and will keep anyone out of the jail who may have a fever.

Santa Barbara County Department of Public Health continues to update their website with the latest COVID-19 numbers.