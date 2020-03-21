Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Marian Regional Medical Center does not have COVID-19 test kits available

Marian Medical Center
Dignity Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center announced that their hospitals do not currently have immediate COVID-19 testing kits available.

This announcement is in response to a large influx of patients asking to be tested for the virus.

The hospital advises those who are not feeling well to contact their primary care physician directly. Their doctors will then work out a plan to have them tested if their symptoms match those of the coronavirus.

The hospital asks that community members only come in if they are in distress or having a health emergency.

Health / Santa Maria - North County

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor at KEYT | KCOY | KKFX.

