FoodBank of SB County prepares to feed community as Coronavirus pandemic creates new challenges

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The FoodBank of Santa Barbara County is ramping up its food programs as the COVID-19 pandemic threatens local food supplies.

Specifically, the FoodBank is looking for more volunteers to pack and deliver food to distribution areas and to the homes of people who cannot afford to stockpile food for themselves, or who do not feel healthy enough to buy food for themselves in stores.

All volunteers would wear gloves and practice social distancing to keep themselves and the food from being infected.

Those interested in volunteering or learning more can visit the FoodBank's website or call (805) 967-5741.

