Five new members named to influential CDC vaccine advisory committee days ahead of key meeting

(CNN) — Five new members have been named to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisory committee, the US Department of Health and Human Services said Monday, just days ahead of a key meeting about vaccines for Covid-19 and other diseases.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been preparing to appoint as many as seven new members for the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which is tasked with reviewing the latest science on vaccines and then making recommendations to the CDC on how they should be used.

The new members are Dr. Catherine Stein, an epidemiologist and professor at Case Western Reserve University; Dr. Evelyn Griffin, an obstetrician-gynecologist from Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dr. Hillary Blackburn, director of medication access and affordability at AscensionRx; Dr. Kirk Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist with For Hearts and Souls Free Medical Clinic in Hawaii; and Dr. Raymond Pollak, a surgeon and transplant immunobiologist.

In June, Kennedy abruptly removed all 17 sitting ACIP members, saying the panel was “plagued with persistent conflicts of interest.” He rapidly replaced them with eight of his own candidates, although one withdrew during the vetting process because of financial conflicts of interest. Several have made unproven claims about vaccines, including one who said Covid shots are causing “unprecedented levels of death and harm in young people.”

The next ACIP meeting is set for Thursday and Friday, when the panel is scheduled to discuss Covid-19 vaccines as well as those against hepatitis B; measles, mumps, rubella and varicella; and respiratory syncytial virus.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

