HHS to cut 10,000 employees in major overhaul of health agencies

(CNN) — The US Department of Health and Human Services will announce Thursday it is cutting 10,000 full-time employees across health agencies, the department told CNN.

The cuts were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

This comes on top of 10,000 employees who’ve left voluntarily, amounting to shrinking by about a quarter of the workforce.

