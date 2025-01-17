Expert Tips for Coping With Stress and Trauma After Los Angeles Fires

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The devastating fires in Los Angeles have left many people stressed, traumatized, and, for some, homeless.

Human behavior expert Candice Silvers, who had to evacuate her home in Santa Monica, joined News Channel on Thursday to share advice on coping with the aftermath of disasters.

“I think the events are too big right now to try to explain the whole thing. We need to see ourselves more like the flight attendant,” Silvers said, emphasizing that maintaining a sense of control can significantly improve mental health during crises.

Silvers compared the situation to a bumpy plane ride, explaining how the demeanor of flight attendants can influence passengers’ perceptions.

“If the flight attendant is still pouring coffee and having a good time, something in you goes, ‘Oh wait, I’m safe,’” she said.

For parents, Silvers advised not to pretend everything is fine in front of their children but to genuinely work toward being OK themselves.

“Parents can feel overwhelmed by the aftermath of fires, but breaking tasks into manageable pieces can help,” Silvers said. “If we can focus on small things—like being grateful for the food on our plate while making dinner—we can repattern our thoughts and stay present.”

Silvers also introduced the concept of “future hindsight,” a mental exercise to gain perspective.

“If you can go five years into the future, turn around, and look back, you’ll see the arc of what you’re going through from a place of resolution. It can really help to refocus on the present moment,” she explained.

Additionally, Silvers recommended meditation and reaching out to others for support as effective tools for managing stress in difficult times.

By practicing mindfulness and focusing on the moment, Silvers said individuals can find a sense of calm and resilience amid the chaos.