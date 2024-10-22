The Horse Project: Freedom for the Blind

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Horse Project, a local non-profit, has teamed up with Blind Fitness to create an innovative program that uses the power of horses to help visually impaired individuals enhance their physical and emotional well-being.

At the heart of the project is a belief that blindness doesn’t have to limit one's ability to lead an active, empowered life.

“I learned how to do things without my vision in a very tactile way. I can get around without using my cane, which is insane to me," said Daniel Broz, a participant. "I learned that horses are unbelievably healing, that, being around Ruby just it's it's it's an incredible experience.”

As for participant Kimberly Ames, the horses to her bring her a gentle spirit.

