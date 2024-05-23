Father who lost son in Isla Vista killings raises concerns about rise in ominous subculture

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In the 10 years since the Isla Vista massacre, the debate over gun control and mental illness has only intensified.

One man who knows that best is Richard Martinez. He lost his only son, Christopher, that horrific night on May 23, 2014.

Martinez shared a powerful message with your News Channel as he sees a rise in an ominous subculture spreading.

"Other killings here in our country and in other countries have cited Isla Vista as inspiration," said Martinez.

Over the past decade, Martinez has become the face of grieving parents all across the country.

The 70-year-old's prominent role with Everytown for Gun Safety has connected Martinez with countless survivors of gun violence. (He stepped down from his post at the beginning of this year but remains actively involved.)

"I've heard thousands of stories at this point. It's been my job over the past several years to help them tell their stories and, it's been tremendously rewarding."

We met with Martinez near his home on the Central Coast, the same one he's lived in for 30 years. During our interview, we also found out that he's been driving his late son's car; he also keeps Christopher's artwork close to his heart and brought a selection of mementos to share.

Martinez is wary, though, about a growing mindset he sees among too many young men.

"I've been thinking about what happened in Isla Vista and what's happened since," he said. "I'm less interested in the specifics of the Isla Vista shooter. I don't even name him. I read in a newspaper article that he's the patron saint of incels."

Men who are involuntarily celibate.

Statistics show that the majority of mass shooters are men or teenage boys, many who'd worked or spent time at the scene of the crime. Some of the killings were racially motivated. Other shooters, as we later learned, felt alienated or ostracized by society. Some had expressed feelings of inadequacy or repulsion – in the eyes of women – as was the case with the 22-year-old Isla Vista killer.

"The Isla Vista killer put out a manifesto talking about his misogyny and retribution, wanting to kill young women. That's what he intended to do. He went to a sorority that night with the intention of killing young women and when they wouldn't let him in, he shot the two young ladies, the three young ladies outside the sorority, and then driving through town, shooting -- and that's when Chris was killed."

Martinez is convinced the I.V. killer was on a suicide mission -- like many other mass shooters.

He attributes growing gun violence to a subculture of incels and misogyny.

