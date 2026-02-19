SLO County’s French Hospital Distributes Automated External Defibrillators

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - February is American Heart Month, and SLO county’s French Hospital Medical Center is launching a program to distribute Automated External Defibrillators, or AEDs, to local businesses.

The Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust has awarded a grant of $28,000 to the French Hospital Medical Center Foundation, enabling the purchase of 20 AED units for distribution to high-occupancy businesses in the city of San Luis Obispo.

Medical professionals say heart disease is the leading cause of death in California, and more than 80% of heart attacks happen away from hospitals.

Cardiac arrest survival rates drop by 7-10% every minute defibrillation is delayed.

These AED units will provide businesses and members of the public a crucial head-start in saving the lives of anyone experiencing a heart attack in public.

The foundation’s program will provide qualifying businesses an AED unit, a wall-mounted cabinet, all the necessary accessories, and online training for staff, all for free.

To qualify, a business must be in San Luis Obispo, have more than 100 employees or capacities of more than 100 people, and must not already have an AED on premises.

For more information or to see if a business qualifies, the online form can be filled out at French Hospital Medical Center’s website by clicking here.

