Cottage Health Expands Pediatric Care in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Cottage Health is reorganizing pediatric services in Santa Barbara with the opening of its new Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics on Bath Street. The move brings all 15 pediatric specialties together under one roof, aiming to improve access and coordination for families.

The new clinic doubles the number of exam rooms and provides dedicated spaces for each specialty, streamlining care for young patients. Pediatricians say having all specialties in one building allows for better collaboration, which leads to improved outcomes.

Being just steps from Cottage Hospital, the location also allows doctors to quickly connect children with additional hospital services when needed. Staff report that the new setup improves scheduling and workflow, making care more efficient.

Hospital administrators highlight that the facility is designed to accommodate future growth, while continuing to strengthen pediatric services across the community.

The new Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics represents a major step in expanding coordinated pediatric care in Santa Barbara, providing families with easier access to a full range of specialists in one convenient location.