News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive Happening Today in Effort to Boost Local Supplies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The annual News Channel 3-12 MLK Day of Service Blood Drive is happening today in our yearly effort to help boost local blood supply levels.

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event is taking place at three Elks Lodge locations in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

Now in its 8th year, the blood drive is held with Vitalant and takes place on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to increase local blood supplies that are typically at critically low levels at the start of the new year.

The goal annually is to reach at least 100 donations across the three sites.

All of the blood collected will stay in the Tri-Counties area and will directly benefit patients in need at local hospitals.

For more information about the 8th Annual News Channel 3-11-12 MLK Day of Service Blood Drive, click here to visit the official webpage.