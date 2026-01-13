News Channel 3-12 Blood Drive: Santa Maria Man Saved by Transfusion Now Returning the Favor

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - A Santa Maria man who was saved through a blood donation two years ago is returning the favor by donating blood himself as much as possible.

Cedric Beaty, a married father of five and Navy veteran, is sharing his story to help promote the importance of blood donation, as well as inspire others to participate in the upcoming 8th Annual News Channel 3-11-12 MLK Day of Service Blood Drive, which is held in partnership with Vitalant.

In 2023, Beaty endured life-threatening complications following what was suppose to be a routine colonoscopy.

Soon after the procedure, Beaty experienced severe bleeding that required an emergency trip to the hosptial.

"There was kind of like this empty look in my eyes, like, maybe like the like the lights are about to turn out or something like that," said Beaty. "I think I passed out, but before that I could hear somebody talking about getting some blood here because you're going to need it."

Beaty quickly underwent surgery and received an unknown amount of blood during the operation.

"I woke up and the guy who repaired everything for the colonoscopy, he said, you're lucky they got blood for you," said Beaty. "He told me, 'you know what happened?' Basically what happened is there were some large polyps in my colon, and (the doctor) was supposed to cauterize them to make sure that he didn't bleed, but he didn't cauterize them properly."

Two years later, Beaty is completely healed and spreading the message how important blood donation has meant to his life and why people should consider donating if they can.

"If it wasn't for the transfusion and getting that blood when I needed it, then I don't even know if I'd be here right now," said Beaty. "For me, that is my main motivation for giving blood because who knows who needs it?"

Beaty is now blood donor himself, something he said actually began when he was in the military.

"For me it's a remarkable feeling to give back, you know, what was so graciously and so unselfishly given to me to give back to somebody I'm probably not even going to meet in real life," said Beaty. "I've always thought that life was precious, but now I understand that this is one shot, your one shot to do the most good that you possibly can. I try to do everything to the best of my ability. I try to donate here when I can. It's my one shot to do what I possibly can for the good of others, not just for the good of my own self."

The News Channel 3-11-12 MLK Day of Service Blood Drive will be held next week in an effort to help boost local supply levels.

The yearly event is held in partnership with Vitalant and is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

All of the donation sites will be held the the Elks Lodge in all three cities.

Vitalant points out that one donation of blood may save up to three lives, highlighting the impact donors have on the community.

"Just one donation, one whole blood donation can save up to three lives," said Beau Mercurio, Vitalant Account Manager. "It's fairly simple. It takes about 30 minutes, 40 minutes for the whole process to come in and donate, and you're helping patients that are struggling with cancer and trauma patients, and organ transplants, so many different surgeries that people need blood for and transfusions for. It's just really important to get in there and donate."

To learn more about the 8th Annual News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive, or to schedule an appointment, click here.

