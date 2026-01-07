Upcoming News Channel 3-12 MLK Day of Service Blood Drive looking to help boost local supplies

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) - The 8th Annual News Channel 3-11-12 MLK Day of Service Blood Drive will be held later this month in an effort to help boost local supply levels.

The yearly event is held in partnership with Vitalant and is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

"Supplies definitely are low," said Beau Mercurio, Vitalant Account Manager. "Especially now, just because of the weather. We've had a lot of blood drives canceled in the community due to the weather and that's really hurt our numbers and our stock levels for the blood and blood products, so we definitely are in a high need for blood right now. We definitely need all hands on deck for blood donors."

For the first six years of the event, the blood drive was held in Vitalant blood centers. However, last year the drive moved to the Elks Lodge sites in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

Once again this year, the blood drive will take place in the same three Elks Lodge locations.

"They stepped up," said Mercurio. "It just didn't make sense anymore in the center because we were growing and it's really neat that the Elks has stepped up to host this drive. This is open to the public. Anybody and everybody in our community can come out there and donate."

Vitalant points out that one donation of blood may save up to three lives, highlighting the impact donors have on the community.

"Just keep in mind that every two seconds somebody is needing blood, there is a transfusion happening," said Mercurio. "One out of seven patients that walks in a hospital is going to need a transfusion. Just one pint of blood can help save three lives. It's that important you're saving lives with that blood donation."

To learn more about the 8th Annual News Channel MLK Day of Service Blood Drive, or to schedule an appointment, click here.