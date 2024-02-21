Skip to Content
Health

Dental health tips for kids

By
Published 5:35 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - February is Children's Dental Health Month. Barbara Morrow from the San Luis Obispo County Dental Health Team appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about what she calls the most prevalent unmet health care need for low income children and families.

Watch the video for tips on how to get your kids to brush their teeth more consistently, and what to do if your child has urgent dental care needs. For families in San Luis Obispo County, Morrow encourages them to contact her program at 805-781-5503 and more resources can be found here.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors News Channel 3-12 at 4:00, 6:30 and 11 p.m. and News Channel 11 at 10 p.m. To learn more about Scott, click here. click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content