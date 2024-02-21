Dental health tips for kids

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - February is Children's Dental Health Month. Barbara Morrow from the San Luis Obispo County Dental Health Team appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about what she calls the most prevalent unmet health care need for low income children and families.

Watch the video for tips on how to get your kids to brush their teeth more consistently, and what to do if your child has urgent dental care needs. For families in San Luis Obispo County, Morrow encourages them to contact her program at 805-781-5503 and more resources can be found here.