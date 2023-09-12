French Hospital Medical Center receives Gold Seal of Approval for Total Hip and Knee Replacement

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center has earned the "Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval" for Advanced Total Hip and Knee Replacement Certification.

French Hospital demonstrated continuous compliance with its performance standards, earning the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission and American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

The certification focuses on the pre-surgical orthopedic consultation to the intraoperative, hospitalization or ambulatory surgical center admission, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visit with the orthopedic surgeon.

"Receiving this Certification from the Joint Commission is a remarkable achievement for the

French Hospital Orthopedics program and our community and joint replacement in particular,”

said Patrick Caster, President and CEO of French Hospital. “It symbolizes our steadfast

commitment to delivering the highest standards of orthopedic care, ensuring that our patients can

lead more active and pain-free lives.”

For more information about French Hospital Medical Center visit dignityhealth.org/frenchhospital.