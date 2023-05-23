Cottage Urgent Care offers discounted pre-participation physical exams for students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Cottage Urgent Care is offering discounted pre-participation physical examinations for students getting ready for summer sports or activities.

Students are eligible for these examinations at $35 across all Cottage Urgent Care locations.

Pre-participation physical exams are offered at all 15 Cottage Urgent Care locations up and down the Central Coast.

While appointments are encouraged, walk-in physicals are available.

All Cottage Urgent Care locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit cottagehealth.org/urgentcare.