Skip to Content
Health
By
Published 6:17 pm

Vitalant urges donors to give blood as prolonged shortage worsens with cold weather

A full blood bag is shown at the Vitalant office in Santa Maria on January 5, 2023.
Dave Alley/KEYT
A full blood bag is shown at the Vitalant office in Santa Maria on January 5, 2023.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With country-wide adverse weather conditions preventing more than 1,300 donations this month, Vitalant, a local nonprofit, is urging donors to give blood in March.

Vitalant said that the cold and snow cancelled blood drives and prevented donations from being collected, including over 125 Central Coast lifesaving units, amid this prolonged blood shortage.

As an incentive to donate and reverse the shortage, the nonprofit said it will automatically enter blood donors (who donate with Vitalant) in March to win one of two, $10,000 prepaid gift cards, to be used wherever accepted.

Upcoming blood drives include:

  • Thursday, March 2, Santa Barbara
    • Santa Barbara County Employees, 105 E. Anapamu, 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Marc 8, Isla Vista
    • St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 6550 Picasso, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 9, Santa Ynez
  • Saturday, March 11, Santa Barbara
  • Monday, March 13, Santa Barbara
  • Monday, March 13, Lompoc
  • Saturday, March 25, Carpinteria
  • Tuesday, March 28, Goleta
  • Donors can also give at the Vitalant Santa Barbara donation center at 4213 State Street.

Vatalant said that March is also Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month.

"Those living with disorders including Hemophilia and von Willebrand disease depend on blood donations for their treatments to alleviate chronic pain and uncontrollable bleeding," said the nonprofit.

"Donors of every blood type are critical to helping patients for both ongoing and emergency needs. Type O donors are especially needed since O-positive is the most common blood type and O-negative can help patients of all blood types."

To learn more and/or make an appointment, visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Article Topic Follows: Health
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content