Vitalant urges donors to give blood as prolonged shortage worsens with cold weather

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With country-wide adverse weather conditions preventing more than 1,300 donations this month, Vitalant, a local nonprofit, is urging donors to give blood in March.

Vitalant said that the cold and snow cancelled blood drives and prevented donations from being collected, including over 125 Central Coast lifesaving units, amid this prolonged blood shortage.

As an incentive to donate and reverse the shortage, the nonprofit said it will automatically enter blood donors (who donate with Vitalant) in March to win one of two, $10,000 prepaid gift cards, to be used wherever accepted.

Upcoming blood drives include:

Vatalant said that March is also Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month.

"Those living with disorders including Hemophilia and von Willebrand disease depend on blood donations for their treatments to alleviate chronic pain and uncontrollable bleeding," said the nonprofit.

"Donors of every blood type are critical to helping patients for both ongoing and emergency needs. Type O donors are especially needed since O-positive is the most common blood type and O-negative can help patients of all blood types."

To learn more and/or make an appointment, visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).