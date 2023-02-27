Vitalant urges donors to give blood as prolonged shortage worsens with cold weather
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With country-wide adverse weather conditions preventing more than 1,300 donations this month, Vitalant, a local nonprofit, is urging donors to give blood in March.
Vitalant said that the cold and snow cancelled blood drives and prevented donations from being collected, including over 125 Central Coast lifesaving units, amid this prolonged blood shortage.
As an incentive to donate and reverse the shortage, the nonprofit said it will automatically enter blood donors (who donate with Vitalant) in March to win one of two, $10,000 prepaid gift cards, to be used wherever accepted.
Upcoming blood drives include:
- Thursday, March 2, Santa Barbara
- Santa Barbara County Employees, 105 E. Anapamu, 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Marc 8, Isla Vista
- St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 6550 Picasso, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday, March 9, Santa Ynez
- Santa Ynez High School, 9:00 a.m – 1:15 p.m.
- Saturday, March 11, Santa Barbara
- Free Methodist Church, 1435 Cliff Drive, 10:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m.
- Monday, March 13, Santa Barbara
- C Zero, 600 Ward Drive, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Monday, March 13, Lompoc
- Lompoc Foursquare Church, 125 N. C Street, 1:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday, March 25, Carpinteria
- Masonic Lodge, 5421 Carpinteria Avenue, 9:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 28, Goleta
- Camino Real Center, 7046 Marketplace Drive, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Donors can also give at the Vitalant Santa Barbara donation center at 4213 State Street.
Vatalant said that March is also Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month.
"Those living with disorders including Hemophilia and von Willebrand disease depend on blood donations for their treatments to alleviate chronic pain and uncontrollable bleeding," said the nonprofit.
"Donors of every blood type are critical to helping patients for both ongoing and emergency needs. Type O donors are especially needed since O-positive is the most common blood type and O-negative can help patients of all blood types."
To learn more and/or make an appointment, visit vitalant.org, download and use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).