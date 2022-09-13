Future Leaders of America members urge city councils to ban smoking in multi-unit housing

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Future Leaders of America are urging local city councils to consider smoking bans in multi-unit rental units.

Teenage members of the group spoke to the Carpinteria City Council on Monday night and the council members seemed interested in adding the item to a future agenda and hearing a formal presentation from the group.

"We are here to discuss smoke free multi-unit housing, "said Julianna Ornelas, "So we are technically trying to convince them to get a policy going that technically prevents everything because we want families to be like breathing clean air."

They worry about their loved ones and neighbors.

Ornelas said, "If there are people smoking in multi unit housing which are like apartments and mobile homes and things like that it is really close and puts them at risk for many different types of disease."

They recently asked the City of Port Hueneme to considering a motion, too.

"We have mothers out there, little siblings we really care about, older people, we really want to keep safe," said Ornelas.

For more information visit https://futureleadersnow.org