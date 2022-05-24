Public Health officials provide information about monkeypox to Central Coast community

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County Public Health Departments provide information about monkeypox to the Central Coast community.

SLO County provided a statement:

"There have not been any known cases of monkeypox in SLO County, and the risk to the public remains low. Unlike the virus that causes COVID-19, the virus that causes monkeypox is not new. It is uncommon but has been studied for decades and can be detected with a lab test. If you experience an unusual rash or lesions and are concerned about monkeypox (or just concerned about the rash itself), contact your health care provider for a risk assessment and testing if needed. Monkeypox remains rare and other causes of rashes and lesions are far more common. It is a good idea to get medical care if you are concerned about any rash or illness. The Public Health Department is closely following this issue, in coordination with the California Dept. of Public Health and CDC, and will provide updates if the local situation changes."

Sacramento County Public Health officials are investigating the first likely monkeypox case in California.

ABC7 reports the patient under investigation recently traveled to areas in Europe where cases of monkeypox have been confirmed.

According to the California Department of Public Health, "monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox virus belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus which includes the variola (smallpox) virus as well as the vaccinia virus, which is used in the smallpox vaccine. Monkeypox is of public health concern because the illness is similar to smallpox and can be spread from infected humans, animals, and materials contaminated with the virus, but monkeypox is less transmissible than smallpox. Monkeypox was first identified in 1958 and occurs primarily in Central and West African countries. Monkeypox cases have occurred in the U.S. (mostly related to international travel or importation of animals) but they remain very rare here."

For more information on the monkeypox disease and updates, click here.