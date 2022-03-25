Free COVID-19 testing in San Luis Obispo County starting next week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Public Health Department announced Friday that beginning next week, testing sites in Grover Beach, Paso Robles and SLO will offer free antigen and PCR tests.

The department said that Antigen test results will be available in less than two hours (often within 30 minutes), and PCR test results will generally be available in less than two days.

"Since the pandemic began, we have been working toward a day when residents could easily access free, plentiful COVID-19 testing with results available quickly. This is now a reality in SLO County," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. "If you’ve been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 or if you have any symptoms, from a sore throat or cough to fever or headache, please take a few minutes to get tested. You’ll be helping protect your loved ones and help keep this pandemic under control here in SLO County."

The department said anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 and tests negative on an antigen test will be offered a more sensitive PCR test, which may detect infection earlier.

All tests will be performed on-site by a clinician and will not be distributed for use at home, according to the department.

Home tests may be ordered at no cost from CovidTests.gov and are available for purchase, with insurance reimbursement, at pharmacies and other retailers, said SLO County Health.

In addition, the COVID-19 community testing site in Morro Bay will close permanently on Wednesday, March 3- due to a sustained decrease in demand.