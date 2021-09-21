Deadline approaches for COVID vaccine requirement at Hancock College

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The deadline is approaching for Hancock College’s COVID vaccine requirement.

Students at Hancock College are required to get vaccinated before the deadline, which is in less than two weeks.

Administrators say so far over 5,000 students have been vaccinated against COVID.

The college president says that is about 70% of the student body.

Hancock is offering a $250 gift card for getting fully vaccinated.

That gift card will still be given out until the deadline.

Administrators say those who remain unvaccinated will need to get tested to go on campus.

The college said there will be consequences if someone fails to bring a negative test.

“However, if you don’t provide the test, you won’t be able to enter campus to take your classes or use the library,” said Hancock College President Kevin Walthers.

Hancock is offering free testing on both Santa Maria and Lompoc campuses.

Right now, all students entering the college are directed to health screenings.

If students pass the health screening, they are given this sticker and are required to wear it the entire time while on campus.

Students are required to be vaccinated by October 4th.