SLO County health workers see increase in hospitalization due to COVID-19

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Healthcare workers in San Luis Obispo County are seeing an uptick of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

At Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, nurses are seeing more COVID patients.

"We are really experiencing the surge," said Sierra Vista's Director of Nursing for Critical Care Aaron Phorne. "Probably about 95% of our patients being admitted to the COVID wing are unvaccinated patients."

Hospital staff said 10 to 15 people are admitted to Sierra Vista a day.

The director said it is a lot of people.

As of Tuesday, SLO County has a total of 1,703 active cases, 20 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

