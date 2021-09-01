SLO County residents react to mask mandate

Health

NIPOMO, Calif. – Masks are officially required back indoors in San Luis Obispo County. This took into effect as of 12:01 Wednesday morning.

“I feel bad for the ones that have been vaccinated because now,” said SLO County resident Michael Valdez. “They are forced to wear a mask. That's kind of the premise why they got vaccinated.”

Public health officials said COVID cases and hospitalizations, are at an all time high in SLO County. Over 1700 active cases as of Tuesday.

“We’re so far into this now, especially with this new strain,” said SLO County resident Lyndi Morabito.

In Nipomo, some people we spoke with have mixed reactions to the mandate. Some say it is a great idea, while others say they are concerned with the back and forth messaging from the county.

“I think personally it’s a bad idea because you are going from masks to no masks and back to masks and it confuses people,” said Valdez.

“It's one of the only ways we will get back to normal if everyone does it because obviously it’s just gonna keep spreading and spreading,” said resident of SLO County Caleb Smalley. “So you know, just do what’s right you know?”

Masks are mandatory at indoor places such as gyms, restaurants, and grocery stores.